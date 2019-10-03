Services
Greenfield Funeral Chapel
61 N Allison Ave
Greenfield, MO 65661
(417) 637-5317
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Eddy Joe Taylor


1938 - 2019
Eddy Joe Taylor Obituary
Eddy Joe Taylor passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in his home at the age of 81.

He was born on June 16, 1938 . Ed married Ruth Decker on March 15, 1957. After retirement for the US Government, Ed and Ruth moved to Hurricane. He was an active member of the Bloomington Country Club and made many friends in Southern Utah. Ed's wife, Ruth, passed away on November 11, 2017.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
