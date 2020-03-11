|
Edmund DeWayne Alger
Enoch, Utah - Edmund DeWayne Alger, 61 passed away March 8, 2020 in St. George, UT. He was born September 24, 1958 at Hill Air Force Base in Utah to Marilyn and DeWayne Alger. He grew up in Cedar Valley and went to Cedar High School.
After high school, Eddie worked at Coleman Company where he spent most of his time trying to woo the love of his life, Debora Lynn Hyatt, prior to serving an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Des Moines, Iowa mission. Following his return, he proposed to "his Deb" 2 weeks later, and 5 weeks after the proposal they were sealed for time and all eternity on November 16, 1979 in the St. George Temple.
In his younger years, he substituted as a school bus driver, delivered mail in his old volkswagen bug and worked as a glazier at Imperial Glass. He was most remembered as a Registered Nurse. He worked as Operating Room Manager at Valley View Medical Center and Director of Surgical Services at Dixie Regional Medical Center which he loved.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved being with his family, being outdoors, seeing fall leaves, riding horses, leather working, making chaps, canteens, gun holsters, scripture covers, leather vests for his grandsons and a beautiful saddle for his wife.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Debora, his children Sheridy (Louis) Bailey, Jess (Melanie), Kristi (Wayne) Fowler, Lucas, Levi (Sammi), Stephanie, Bethanie (Adam) Maxwell and 15 grandchildren, his parents Marilyn and DeWayne Alger, 2 brothers and 6 sisters.
He is preceded in death by his sister Renee, grandsons Ashton Fowler and Tony Bailey, along with his father-in-law James Hyatt Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 at the Midvalley 2nd Ward Church building (40 E Midvalley, Enoch, UT). A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am both at the Church. Interment will be in Enoch City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020