Edward W. Shaughnessy
Edward W. Shaughnessy passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on March 28, 1931 in Oakland CA as the 7th of 9 children to James and Ella Shaughnessy. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Berkeley CA, and later Washington State University. He was a longtime resident of the San Francisco East Bay, and for the longest duration lived in Castro Valley where he and his wife of 57 years, Aurora Shaughnessy, raised 5 children together. In 1995 Ed and Aurora retired and moved to St. George UT. Ed served in the Army for two years and enjoyed most of that time playing football on a traveling team in Germany. He later helped to found Northwestern Title Company and worked as the Vice President and General Manager there for 32 years. Ed was a voracious reader, loved classical music, musical theatre, in addition to crossword puzzles and travel. He played sports in school and continued to enjoy following the 49ers, Warriors and Giants every season. He is survived by his wife Aurora, his 5 children John-Mark, Bill, Jim, Pat, and Maureen, his grandson TJ whom he raised, four other grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Ed requested that services of a formal nature not be held on his behalf, and for his immediate family to enjoy a fine meal, and even finer conversation in his memory.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 19 to May 24, 2020