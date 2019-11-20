Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Spragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Brownlee Spragg


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Brownlee Spragg Obituary
Edwin Brownlee Spragg

St. George - Edwin B. Spragg died in St. George, Utah on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born September 30, 1937 to Ivan and Mary Brownlee Spragg in Washington, Pennsylvania. They were wonderful parents, firm in discipline, at the same time allowing Ed to be a boy. His grandmother, Lillian Brownlee, was the first woman of the United States to serve as a Burgess, an event reported in the New York Herald Tribune and The New York Times.

Four Great-uncles were killed at Gettysburg during the Civil War.

Ed served in the 28th Infantry Division, 1960-1964.

He graduated from Washington and Jefferson College in 1959 and earned master's degrees in history and library science at the University of Pittsburgh.

He was a librarian at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. for 30 years. He was Reference Services Coordinator in the agriculture/life sciences/human ecology library. Initially, he was on the staff of the Cornell Law Library and later administered Cornell's renowned Entomology (study of insects) Library during the 1980's. Upon retirement Ed moved to St. George.

He enjoyed hiking, backpacking, running including marathons, music, chess and animals. Among his favorite places were Wyoming's Wind River Mountains and the 600-mile Blue Ridge Parkway/Skyline Drive. He was sustained throughout his life by Jehovah God's creation.

Ed deeply regretted having never married.

He was a past president of the Outback Hiking Club of Southern Utah where he earned Ten Star Hiker status.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 2005 in Las Vegas. He regarded this as the best decision he ever made. He looks forward to living in a world unmarred by war, disease and poverty.

His sister, Donna, died in 2001.

Interment will take place in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been facilitated through Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, UT (435) 673-2454.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -