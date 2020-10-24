Edwin T. Presley



Santa Clara - Edwin T. Presley, known to friends as "Doc," passed away on October 24, 2020, at the age of 91. He was the son of the late William and Hildred Presley. A native to Lacona, New York, "Doc" practiced Veterinary medicine for 25 years in Fulton, NY, owning his own practice and another 25 years in Ormond Beach, Florida. "Doc" was a proud graduate of Houghton College and Cornell University School of Veterinary Medicine. He retired in 1998 and moved to St. George, Utah, where he found his new passion; "Pickleball". It became a daily exercise. He played until his 91st year, when he had to retire his paddle. He loved the St. Lawrence River in upper New York State and spent many years at the home he built with his wife, Nadia. After moving to St. George they traveled there every summer until recent years. They came to St. George for her health. He attributes the move for her living an additional 10 years. He lost the love of his life in 2018 to cancer. Besides being known for his friendliness, his warm personality, his sense of humor, and his ability to talk to anyone he will be remembered in St. George for starting the craze of Pickleball at Entrada. He is survived by his children, Janet (Philip) Ruger, Edwin G. Presley, Craig (Judi) Presley, and four granddaughters, Bridget (Greg) Henshaw and Sarah (Albert) Wong, Erica (Michael) Mathews and Taylor Presley. He leaves behind seven great grandsons, Colby, and Chad Mathews, Dylan, Tyler, Ryan and Kyle Henshaw and Quentin Wong and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30, at the pickleball courts at Entrada. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George, UT 84770









