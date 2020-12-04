1/1
Elcye Jones Schmutz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elcye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elcye Jones Schmutz

New Harmony, Utah - Martha Elyce Jones Shmutz, 62, mercifully passed away in Cedar City, UT on December 1, 2020, after a protracted battle with FTD.

Elyce was born February 28, 1958, to O'Leary "Larry" Jones and Elizabeth Ann Thomas Jones. A hard worker and eager learner, Elyce worked on the family ranch before graduating from Southern Utah State College (now SUU). She earned her Master's Degree from Brigham Young University - creating her own program, as Elyce was wont to do.

She had a successful career in the tech industry as a marketer, until she retired and fulfilled a life-long dream, and was sealed to Brad Schmutz on July 1, 2011, in the Mt. Timpanogos temple.

More than her many scholarly and vocational accomplishments, Elyce will be most remembered by those who knew and loved her for her lifelong dedication to humble service. If there was a job to be done, she did it; a need to be met, she filled it. Many of her nights and weekends were filled with providing meals, running errands, and heartfelt visits.

Elyce knew no strangers. She would say, "I can talk to anyone" - and she did. Known for her motherly kindness and compassion, she deeply loved her many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband Brad, mother Ann (George) Cherrington, siblings Rebecca (Kevin) Orton, Selene (Kevin) Corbridge, Zane (Michelle) Jones, and Burke (Janette) Jones, children Cade, Terrin, Kina, Lehn, Trent, Taylor, and Crae, and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father O'Leary "Larry" Jones and sister-in-law Merilee Jones.

Following a private family service, Elyce was interred at the cemetery in New Harmony, UT. Condolences may be sent to Southern Utah Mortuary.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale and Zion's Way Hospice for their kind and tender care of Elyce.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved