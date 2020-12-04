Elcye Jones SchmutzNew Harmony, Utah - Martha Elyce Jones Shmutz, 62, mercifully passed away in Cedar City, UT on December 1, 2020, after a protracted battle with FTD.Elyce was born February 28, 1958, to O'Leary "Larry" Jones and Elizabeth Ann Thomas Jones. A hard worker and eager learner, Elyce worked on the family ranch before graduating from Southern Utah State College (now SUU). She earned her Master's Degree from Brigham Young University - creating her own program, as Elyce was wont to do.She had a successful career in the tech industry as a marketer, until she retired and fulfilled a life-long dream, and was sealed to Brad Schmutz on July 1, 2011, in the Mt. Timpanogos temple.More than her many scholarly and vocational accomplishments, Elyce will be most remembered by those who knew and loved her for her lifelong dedication to humble service. If there was a job to be done, she did it; a need to be met, she filled it. Many of her nights and weekends were filled with providing meals, running errands, and heartfelt visits.Elyce knew no strangers. She would say, "I can talk to anyone" - and she did. Known for her motherly kindness and compassion, she deeply loved her many nieces and nephews.She is survived by her husband Brad, mother Ann (George) Cherrington, siblings Rebecca (Kevin) Orton, Selene (Kevin) Corbridge, Zane (Michelle) Jones, and Burke (Janette) Jones, children Cade, Terrin, Kina, Lehn, Trent, Taylor, and Crae, and seven grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her father O'Leary "Larry" Jones and sister-in-law Merilee Jones.Following a private family service, Elyce was interred at the cemetery in New Harmony, UT. Condolences may be sent to Southern Utah Mortuary.The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale and Zion's Way Hospice for their kind and tender care of Elyce.