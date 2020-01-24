|
Elda Jarrett Martell
Lehi - Elda Jarrett Martell passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on January 21, 2020, surrounded by family at her granddaughters' home in Lehi, Utah.
Born on March 23, 1928 in Nephi, Utah, to Robert Ronald Jarrett and Ellen Olpin Jarrett, Elda spent most of her youth working the family farm with her sister and eight brothers. She was tasked early on in life to work the fields during the great depression, and to excel in school during the hardships of WW II, which were part of the foundation that enabled her high achievements throughout her life.
While on a double date she met and fell in love with Blaine Warren Martell. Even though he wasn't her date, and she was only fourteen, she knew upon meeting him that Blaine was the love of her life. She waited for him until he returned from the war in the Pacific, and they would marry in the Manti, Utah Temple on July 26, 1946.
Their romance would continue for over 50 years living in Santaquin, Utah and Salt Lake City, Utah while raising 4 Children.
Elda loved traveling with her family, packing up the camper and going to Yellowstone in the Summer and deer hunting in the Fall, always showing her children the adventure and the wonders of life. She was an excellent seamstress, making all of her children's clothes when they were young, and she even made her own wedding dress from a parachute given to her by her bother returning from the war.
Elda spent the last 15 years mostly in St. George, Utah. She loved painting, crocheting, and sitting on her porch watching the sun set on warm summer evenings. Her children and grandchildren loved visiting her in St. George and taking her to breakfast. She would say that she could get a few more meals from the leftovers. She was truly one of a kind, always selfless, giving all her family unconditional love.
Her children Rebecca, Sterling, Barbara, and Gordon; their spouses Roger, Carrie, and Kristee; her 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren want to say goodbye for now, they love and miss her, that her influence will live on with all of them forever, and they will never stop telling stories about her incredible life. They are rejoicing that Elda is now continuing her eternal romance with her soul mate Blaine.
Services will be held on Monday, January 27th at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 S. 2300E., Millcreek, Utah. Viewing 10:00 am; Funeral services 11:00am. Interment 2:00 pm @ Santaquin Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020