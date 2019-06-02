Elder H. Bruce Stucki



St. George - Elder H. Bruce Stucki, emeritus General Authority Seventy, passed away on May 29, 2019, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 81.



Elder Stucki is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cox Stucki; their six children: Emerald Wayne (Franece Esplin), Michael Bruce (Renee Crawford), Harvey Bradley (Debra Kleinman), Darren Cox, Trinilee (Victor Christensen), and Tishalynn (Howard Chamberlain). They have 22 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.



Prior to his service as a General Authority Seventy from 1999 to 2006, Elder Stucki served as a Scout Master (age 18), Young Men leader, Secretary to the Elder's Quorum, Stake M-Men Leader, Counselor in the Stake MIA Superintendency, Stake MIA Superintendent, Ward Explorer Leader, Counselor in Bishopric, Bishop, Counselor in Stake Presidency, Stake President, a Regional Representative to the Council of the Twelve, and an Area Authority from 1995 to 1997. He has been active in the Boy Scouts of America and has received the Silver Beaver Award for his service. At the time of his call to the Second Quorum of the Seventy, Elder Stucki was serving as president of the England Manchester Mission (1997 to 1999). As a Member of the Second Quorum of Seventy, Elder Stucki served in the West Africa Area as Counselor and President, Southwestern United States Area as Counselor and Executive Producer of the Joseph Smith Film, and New Zealand/Pacific Islands Area as Counselor. After being released as a General Authority, he was called to serve as President of the Las Vegas Nevada Temple and served in that capacity from 2006 to 2009.



Born 1 December 1937 in St. George, Utah, to Harvey Stucki and Anna Hilda Wittwer Stucki, he was the third of 5 children, having 2 older sisters: Cleo and Ila Claire, and 2 younger brothers: John Wesley and Stephen Wittwer Stucki. Elder Stucki grew up in the nearby farming community of Santa Clara, Utah. He married Cheryl Cox in 1955, and they were sealed in the St. George Temple in 1957. After graduating from Dixie College (Outstanding Business Graduate) and the University of Utah in Business Management (High Honors Graduate), Elder Stucki entered the food distribution business (Partner/CEO & CFO - Rocky Mountain Company) and later became a real estate developer in the western United States. He also served as President of Dixie Development Corp. - 1961, which continues to operate today dedicating its resources and efforts to the building of the southwestern part of Utah.



Elder Stucki was a licensed commercial pilot with multi-engine and instrument ratings. He used a twin engine aircraft to travel for his business and various assignments throughout the western United States. He organized and began the Dixie Airlines, obtaining the certificated routes and operated the first scheduled airline service from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City; with stops in Cedar City, Milford, and Delta. The small airline was later sold to other investors, and it now operates as SkyWest Airlines. He has served as the President of the Chamber of Commerce (2 terms), President of the Dixie College Advisory Council (2 terms), as a Regent for the Utah State System of Higher Education (Universities - 10 years), and as a member of the St. George City Water and Power Board (30 years).



Elder Stucki has a strong testimony of the truthfulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and he has received many blessings from the Lord to him and his family. He has witnessed miracles, and he knows the power of God to bless people and change their lives. His greatest treasure is his family, and his ultimate goal is to see each member of his family living righteously and actively involved in the Church; and for them to each have a strong testimony and joy in their lives.



Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Red Cliffs 9th Ward Chapel, 1285 North Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday, June 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd and Friday, prior to service from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Pine Valley Cemetery.