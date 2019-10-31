|
Eleanor Louise Gilbank Miller
Date of Birth: 10/15/1930
Date of Departure: 8/21/2019
Survived by: Terry Miller-Muir of Durango, CO, Karen Lacy of Paulden, AZ. Sue Temple of Monument, CO; Ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
SHE LAUGHED & DANCED, "Ellie" attended Steven's college Missouri and USC in Ca. She Married Robert Miller in 1950. Ellie enjoyed boating, Skiing, dancing and the outdoors.
After living in Newport Beach, CA. She moved to Hemet, CA where she was involved with the Hemacinto Assistance League. She was very active in the Ramona Hill Side Players Theater and enjoyed 25 years as a Spanish Dancer in the Ramona Pageant. She retired to Hurricane Utah in 2005 enjoying many years with her children and grandchildren.
Ellie was a shining light and brought fun to every occasion. She will be missed
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019