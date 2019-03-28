|
Eleene Marie Nowers Osborne
St. George - Eleene Osborne, 95, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Born May 1st, 1923 in Scofield, Utah, she was the eldest child of Seldon and Delia Marie Staley Nowers. Soon after her birth, her parents settled in Beaver, and Beaver remained "home" to Mom her entire life. Her many friendships established while in Beaver lasted a lifetime. Eleene thrilled at summer visits with her grandparents in Scofield, riding horses and roaming the entire valley from Winter Quarters to Scofield. She often talked of working as a waitress in her teen years for her Uncle Emil in Emil's Café on Main Street in Beaver. Eleene graduated from Beaver High School in 1941 and had poignant memories of the day the Utah Army National Guard unit in Beaver went to war. She said that just about every young man in Beaver left at the same time.
In 1942, she left Beaver to work in Salt Lake City—first, as a telephone operator, and later in a radio tube factory as part of the war effort. She and a friend later relocated to Long Beach, California where they worked in the office at a shipyard. As World War II came to an end, she became engaged to Bruce H Osborne, also of Beaver and recently returned from military service in the South Pacific. They were married on January 2nd, 1946 in San Diego, California just prior to Bruce's discharge from the Marine Corps. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The newly married couple returned to Utah, and Bruce enrolled at Brigham Young University in Provo, where he resumed the college coursework he had begun at Utah State University before entering the Marine Corps. Eleene became the stalwart breadwinner, beginning as a secretary in the old BYU Administration Building. As family circumstances required, she worked in a number of secretarial positions throughout the years—at an insurance company in New Mexico, at a construction firm in Cedar City, and at the LDS Institute of Religion at Southern Utah University. Mom's whole-hearted appreciation of all people helped her make fast friends with those of all ages and backgrounds.
Following Bruce's college graduation, Eleene and Bruce lived briefly in Provo and then in Delta before settling in Cedar City in about 1954. With the exception of a couple of years in Albuquerque, New Mexico while Bruce earned his PhD and a short time at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, they called Cedar their home for the remainder of their married life. They served as missionaries in the Michigan Lansing Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1992-1993).
Bruce and Eleene loved the out-of-doors, and they took many satisfying RV trips with dear friends throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bruce and Eleene's cabin at Panguitch Lake has served as a retreat for family members for many years and will remain a family meeting place for years to come.
Eleene also loved to quilt and crochet and once won "Best in Show" at the Iron County Fair for one of her quilts. She was active in Lady Lions, Quilt Guild and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Eleene was preceded in death by Bruce, her husband of 62 years. She is survived by four children: Ann Marie Griggs (Ed) of Spanish Fork, Utah; Rex Osborne (Taeh), of Salt Lake City, Utah; Brent Osborne (Louise) of Preston, Idaho; and Kent Osborne (Teresa) of LaVerkin, Utah. Eleene and Bruce have 15 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Mom will be greatly missed by family and many, many friends.
A viewing will be held on Saturday March 30th, from 1:00 tp 2:00 PM at the Beaver Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 1350 E. 200 N. in Beaver. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Following the service, the burial will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the LDS Church. Donations can be forwarded in Eleene's memory online at www.ldsphilanthropies.org/in-memoriam. Condolences can be sent to www.southernutahmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019