Elilzabeth Newberry
Elilzabeth Newberry

St George - Elizabeth Eden Newberry left this world on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 in St. George, UT at the age on 7 ½ months. She was born on November 15th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA to parents Alan and Michelle Townsend Newberry. Elizabeth is loved and survived by her parents; sisters Taylor, Mikaela and Moriah; grandparents from both sides; great grandparents and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Services are provided by Hughes Mortuary.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

