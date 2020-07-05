Elilzabeth Newberry



St George - Elizabeth Eden Newberry left this world on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 in St. George, UT at the age on 7 ½ months. She was born on November 15th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA to parents Alan and Michelle Townsend Newberry. Elizabeth is loved and survived by her parents; sisters Taylor, Mikaela and Moriah; grandparents from both sides; great grandparents and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Services are provided by Hughes Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store