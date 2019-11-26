Services
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Elinor Medler
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Beaver 2 nd Ward
15 N. 100 W.
Beaver, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaver 2 nd Ward
15 N. 100 W.
Beaver, IL
Elinor Medler

Cedar City - Our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend Elinor Audrey Medler, age 91, passed away on November 24, 2019 surrounded by her family in Cedar City, UT. She was born on October 1, 1928 in Los Angeles, CA. She married Elnathan Medler on January 25, 1948 in North Hollywood, CA.

Elly was sweet, quirky, and sarcastic and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was always willing to help someone in need and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. Elly was born and raised Lutheran but later baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed painting, needle point, playing the organ for church, camping and traveling with her family. Elly raised seven children and was a dedicated mother and wife.

She is survived by her children; Sharon (Greg) Licciardi of Palmdale, CA, Ruth Williams (significant other, John Butler) of South Jordan, UT, Clifford (Brenda) Medler of Heber City, UT, Darlene (Bryan) Wilcox of Cedar City, UT, Joseph (Catherine) Medler of Mayfield, UT, Brian (Lois) Medler of Tracy, CA. 22 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren with two more on the way, and 1 great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elnathan Medler, her parents Joseph and Rose Fisher, sister June Craven, daughter Stephane Medler and son Wayne Medler.

Funeral services will be held on November 30, 2019 at 11 AM at Beaver 2nd Ward (15 N. 100 W. Beaver, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service at the Church from 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

The family would like to recognize and thank the Beehive Care Center for their loving care of Elly.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
