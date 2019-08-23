|
|
Elizabeth Kimberly Jayne Pyper Fausett
- - 1955~2019
Our loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend passed away August 18th 2019. She was born on December 14th, 1955 to Marjorie and Jake Pyper, in Salt Lake City, Ut. She married the love of her life, Lindsay on June 29, 1974. Nana was a strong willed & independent woman. She will always be remembered as a fighter. Nana had a strong love for animals of all kinds, horses, dogs, cats, goats, donkeys, turkeys you name it & she'd make room for it. Nana was an outstanding horsewoman. She worked for the Saint George Veterinary Hospital in Saint George for 10 years, of all the jobs she held this was by far her favorite. We will always remember our Mother & Nana when we put on our favorite pair of boots, or go for a four wheeler ride on the ranch. Our family sends all our love and gratitude to our Papa (Lindsay) for his genuine loving care he showed Nana, especially in her final years. Nobody could have loved her better then he did. She is preceded in death by her father (Jake), & Mother (Marjorie). Survived by her husband Lindsay, Son Clint (Kelly), Daughter Emily, Grandchildren, Makaylee Shamo (Traycen), Jacey & Oaklie Fausett, Jace & Ashland Beach, and one Great Granddaughter Ireland Shamo, her five siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday August 26th 11AM-11:45AM
Funeral services following at 12PM
LaVerkin 3rd Ward, 70 S. 300 W. LaVerkin Ut. Internment, LaVerkin City Cemetery
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019