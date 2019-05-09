|
Elizabeth "Betty" Marshall
Minersville - On April 2,1929 the world was a bright and happy place as Gus and Lillie Elizabeth Langford Lambson welcomed a beautiful baby girl Elizabeth Jane Lambson, as she was named for her mother and great grandmother, came into their world. Her dad said you can name her anything you want but I am going to call her Betty and so it was Betty Lambson began her life. She was born in Panguitch, Utah at her aunts home, but came home to Antimony where she was raised. When she came home she was greeted by her older brother Fount Lambson and a sister Kathryn Lambson (Brinkerhoff) who was one year older. Later on she got another sister Maryann Lambson (Gillins).
Betty loved growing up in Antimony enjoying the farming life and spent many hours weeding potatoes (for her dad and other farmers) and milking cows. The whole family worked hard to survive as she grew up during the great depression. She went to grade school in Antimony and then traveled by bus 18 miles on a dirt road to Junction, Utah to attend high school where she and her friends Connie and Colleen became the first cheerleaders for Piute High School.
She met Fay Marshall at the horse races in Panguitch after he returned from serving in the Philippines in WW II. They dated throughout the summer, dancing the nights away at Shady Dell & Purple Sage; they were married Oct 7, 1946 in Parowan by Bishop Jess Gyman.
They made their home in Minersville. Fay worked in the Frisco gold mine and Betty in the grocery store that later became Lee's. Fay also began farming and Betty became a homemaker. They were blessed with five children, Elaine (Dale) Baldwin, Greg (Marlene) Marshall, Tommy Marshall (deceased), Grace (Scott) Bealer, Sidney Jo (Jennifer) Marshall.
Fay and Betty enjoyed a busy social life with many family and friends who had come home from the war and married about the same time. Betty especially loved being with Fay's family enjoying the once a month birthday parties where the sisters and brothers all got together for dinner.
They were active in community affairs. Betty served for many years in the American Legion Auxillary, selling snow cones for 10 cents a piece and organizing the 4th of July celebrations. She chaired the Town Beautification committee for many years, taught 4-H, Primary and Young Women's. Betty enjoyed serving many years in the Relief Society where she spent hours making quilts for weddings. She also made many quilts for her family. She served for over 50 years as the secretary of the Minersville Land and Livestock Board and on the ASCS Board for Beaver County and the Rural Housing Board.
Betty always had a beautiful garden, canning and freezing food for the family each fall. She worked hard on her yards and home receiving special recognition from the Salt Lake Tribune for her outstanding landscapes.
Fay and Betty sealed their love for eternity May 9,1953 in the St. George Temple.
Betty worked with Fay at the farm but was always able to have a fantastic meal on the table, even when he brought home 4 or 5 extra men to eat or stay a day or two with no warning. She was generous with her home and took in numerous people who needed a place to stay for a while. She worried about them the rest of her life, especially Rosa Ortiz and her two small children who became part of the family.
She loved being with the family and planned many occasions for us to be together. She organized a grandma's day where she took all of the grandchildren to special events like Circus's, Lagoon, or a Museum exhibit. The best part was she made each grandchild feel like they were the favorite.
She loved to travel and enjoyed the many trips she took with her sister and her husband.
Betty returned home to her Heavenly Father after several years of struggles with various health problems on May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fay Marshall, son Tommy Marshall, and Brother Fount Lambson.
Funeral services will be held in the building she worked so hard to raise funds for, Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Minersville 1st Ward. A viewing will be Friday, May 10th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday May 11, 2019 from 11 to 12:30. Interment will be held at the Minersville Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
Betty leaves a posterity of five children, 15 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way, 2 great-great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Survived by sisters Kathryn Brinkerhoff and MaryAnn Gillins, brothers in-law Walt Messenger and Donald Jones.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 9, 2019