|
|
Ella Verona Thompson
Cedar City - Ella Verona Gustafson Thompson, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Cedar City, Utah on February 7, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1941, in Driggs, Idaho to Victor Leon and Ila Gertrude Harriman Gustafson. She was the 4th child of 6.
Verona is preceded in death by her father, Victor; her mother, Ila; her brothers, Theron Gustafson and Terry Gustafson, and her sisters, Lasca Schofield and Vicki Gustafson. She is survived by her brother, George Gustafson, Teresa (Chad) Turner, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest Ward chapel (2830 W Cody Drive, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT), and on Saturday, February 15, from 10:00-10:45 am at the Church. Interment will be in Caliente City Cemetery, Nevada, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020