Ellis Cark Cook
Saint George - Ellis Cark Cook, age 94, of Saint George, Utah, passed away on March 6th, 2020 at 1:21 AM at Dixie Regional Medical Center due to a preexisting medical condition.
Carl was born on July 5th, 1925, in Lamont, Oklahoma. As a young man, Carl joined the United States Marine Corps, where he fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. During the battle, Carl was a BAR rifleman. Carl and his wife, Karen, recently attended a Gala to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima in Washington DC.
After the war, Carl went to Jeweler's School and eventually settled in the small town of Beloit, Kansas. Carl owned and operated his own jewelry store for 44 years; Carl Cook's Jewelers. It was there, he met Karen and they were married for 40 wonderful years.
Karen and Carl retired and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1992. While there, they enjoyed bowling, shows with friends, and always knew a good buffet.
They eventually moved to Saint George, Utah in 1999. Karen and Carl were among the first residents to live at Sun River Community. While at Sun River, they enjoyed motor cycle riding, poker nights, and parties at the Community Center.
Most will agree, Carl had a knack for telling a good story, and he had many, while smoking a good cigar.
The celebration in his honor will be held March 22nd, 2020, at the Veterans Park, starting at 1230 PM, with a reception following immediately at the Sun River Community Center (approximately 1 PM).
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to one the following charities of their choice: American Legion Post #142
Please mail checks payable to: Tom Cover, 1770 Diamond River, St. George, Utah 84790, Memo: In memory of Carl Cook; s Project, Please call 855-448-3997 to make your donations. Iwo Jima Association of America, Please Visit https://www.iwojimaassociation.org/?page_id=37 to make your donations.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020