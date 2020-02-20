Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Santa Clara City Cemetery
Middleton - ElLouise Mickelson Stucki, 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Las Vegas on February 7, 2020. She was born and raised in Middleton, Utah, the eighth of nine children of Edward and Delcena Prince Mickelson. She married Kay George Stucki in the St. George LDS Temple, then moved to Las Vegas in 1961 where they raised their family.

ElLouise is survived by her children, Brenda (Michael) Howey, Dale (Evelin), Mary Ann Simmons (Brent) Haws, John (Wendy), and Marcus (Stacy), 24 grandchildren, and 65 great grandchildren.

ElLouise was reunited in heaven with her husband, Kay, daughter Terrilyn (Michael) Gifford, parents, 3 sisters, Marie, Ida, and Anna, 5 brothers, Ross, Meeks, Pete, Bill and Gilbert, one grandson, and two great grandsons.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Santa Clara City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020
