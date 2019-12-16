|
ElRoy Lazelle Stucki
Beaver, Utah - ElRoy Lazelle Stucki, 82, passed away Dec. 12, 2019. He taught and influenced many during his lifetime and is now reunited with his beloved wife having been separated for just a few short months.
ElRoy was born February 27, 1937 in Santa Clara, UT to Lazelle Stucki and Ila Morrill Stucki. He was the oldest of six children.
ElRoy grew up on a farm in Santa Clara where he learned the value of hard work. When he was 11 years old, his mother passed away. He was left in charge of two of his sisters while his Dad was away driving truck. After a few years, his Dad married Florence Holmes, whom ElRoy loved and respected dearly. He graduated from Dixie High School, earned an associate degree from Dixie College and met the love of his life, Alda. He served an LDS mission to Western Canada. He graduated from BYU with a Bachelor's degree in mathematics and minors in Chemistry and Physics. While at BYU, he married Alda Pyper for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on November 25, 1959. They were blessed with eight children: Anita, Brian ElRoy, Scott Christian, Keith Lazelle, Michael Ray, Marsha, Bartt James, and Jill.
ElRoy dedicated his life to teaching. He taught a total of forty years, 36 years at Beaver High School. When he was not teaching school, he was farming near Parowan. He taught his children and grandchildren how to work and would work alongside all of them. He was a master gardener. He raised high quality fruits and vegetables which he sold from his fruit stand to the Beaver Community and to several stores in Southern Utah. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served faithfully in every call that he was given, including calls in the Young Men, Elders Quorum, High Priests, Stake High Council, and Bishop. He also had the opportunity to teach at the prison. He served with kindness and humility. He enjoyed being a home teacher and friend to the families he was assigned. He was a great example of faith and love to his children and grandchildren. He loved everyone and made a difference in many lives. He will be greatly missed.
ElRoy is survived by his children: Anita (Jim) Garner of Vernal, UT; Brian (Kathleen) Stucki of Roosevelt, UT; Scott (Janet) of Delta, UT; Keith (Dianna) Stucki of Nampa, ID; Michael (Becky) Stucki of Layton, UT; Marsha (Burke) Whitman of Enterprise, UT; Bartt (Mariah) Stucki of Enoch, UT; and Jill (Dave) Phillips of St. George, UT; 28 grandchildren with one on the way and 7 great grandchildren. Brothers Warren (Linda) Stucki of St. George, UT; Von (Liz) Stucki of Cedar City, UT, and sisters Maureen Ashcroft Varney of Cedar Hills, UT; Deanna Kerbow of Orem, UT, Carla (Gaylen) Gurr of St. George, UT; and his beloved stepmother Florence Stucki of St. George, UT. He is preceded in death by his wife Alda Pyper Stucki and his parents Lazelle and Ila Morrill Stucki.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:00 am at the Beaver Stake Center. Viewings will be Thursday, December 19, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday prior to the funeral from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. The family asks that In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ElRoy Stucki Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made via paypal.me/BHSScholarship
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019