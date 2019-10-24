|
|
Emery A. Matsko, Jr. went in peace to the Lord on October 13th, 2019.
Emery was born in Great Falls, MT. On August 10,1933 to Emery Matsko, Sr. and Anna Janiger. He married his Hearts' Love Patty on October 27, 1984 and resided in Great Falls until 1994 when they moved to Las Vegas, NV. Where they lived until 2004 then moved to Beautiful St George, UT.
Emery was a Businessman best known for his Partnership in Poulsen's Inc. where he was also General Manager. Emery went to College in Bozeman and in his earlier years he had his own Construction Company building homes with his Father and his two Brothers.
Emery was a great sportsman! He loved the outdoors. He hunted and fished most of his life. His favorite was goose hunting but he loved it all. He also river rafted, water skied and cross country skied. Every year for twenty years Emery would go to Alaska and fish for salmon. He loved to travel and he loved to work in the yard and then relax with his wife and dogs. He loved life! He had an infectious laugh that will never be forgotten. He loved his family, Wife, Dogs, Children, Grand Children and Great Grandchildren. He also loved his brothers and was close to both of them.
With Love he leaves behind his wife and Best Friend, Patty Matsko of St George, UT, One Son Gregg Matsko of Great Falls, MT, two Daughters Marianne Sepich and Julie Shotnokoff of Great Falls, MT, One Stepson Jack Delanoy of Fort Worth, TX. Two Brothers, Richard Matsko and David Matsko of Great Falls, MT. Three nephews, Mark Matsko, Don Matsko and Curtis Matsko.
Two Brothers in law, Carl Schnitzmeier, John Schnitzmeier, two Sisters in Law, Peggy Beck, Debbie Smith. Many cousins and many friends, six grandchildren, Dustin Sepich, Leslie Sepich, Aria Roland, Lindsey Matsko, Tiffany Shotnokoff,
Aubrey Delanoy. Two great grandsons, Hayden Roland, Brady Manning. His Beloved Dogs, Tango and Jada.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and Memorial Services will be Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception will follow. Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019