Emma Amelia Smith
Cedar City - Emma Amelia Hirschi Smith, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on May 20, 2020, in Cedar City, Utah. She was born on February 15, 1933 to Emma Fern Hirschi and Joseph Dewey Hirschi in Hurricane, Utah, and grew up in Rockville, Utah.
Emma graduated from Hurricane High School, then moved to Cedar City, Utah. While living in Cedar City she met John Whitney Smith and they were married December 29, 1951 in Rockville, Utah marriage was solemnized in St. George Temple on June 24, 1994. Together they raised their family in Cedar City where she was a longtime employee of the Coleman Company. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many callings. She was a noted gardener, advent hiker and lover of the outdoors. She loved to travel and because of her interested in history she loved historical sites. Also, was a docent for the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum.
She was preceded in death by her husband John, her son Loyde, daughter in-law Jenny, brothers Tren and Birrell. She was survived by her children Wallace (Jenny) Smith, Frances (David) Lykins, and Linda Smith (Said Abuhudra); 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.
We would like to publicly thank IHC Hospice, especially Bob and Becky for their tender care of our mother Emma.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 21 to May 28, 2020