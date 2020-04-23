|
|
Enid Fotheringham
Cedar City, Utah - Enid Fotheringham was born on September 12, 1924 in a log home in Parowan, Utah. Her parents were Edward Wilson Nowers and Clistie Hyatt Nowers. Until her marriage, Enid lived in Beaver, Utah. She attended the Belknap School and graduated from Beaver High School. Enid met the love of her life, Dixon Fotheringham, one evening by the Sunset Sweet Shop in Beaver. They were married in the St. George temple on October 3, 1942.
They were married for over 73 years until Dixon's death in 2016.
Enid worked as a baker in the Lowell Joint School District in Southern California. She retired in 1982 after 21 years. After 26 years in southern California, Enid and Dixon moved back to Utah and settled in St. George. They lived there until 2006 when they moved to Payson to be close to their son, Dixon and his family. In 2015 they moved to Cedar City to be near their other son, Alan and his wife.
Enid was very accomplished with her hands. She sewed, knitted and crocheted beautifully and after retiring she took up painting. Many of her family and friends have examples of her beautiful handcrafts and artwork.
Enid is survived by her son Alan (Ruth), her daughter Jane (Doug), her daughter Patsy (Larry), her son Dixon (Debbi) and her sister Dorcus Bowler. In addition, Enid is survived by 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living and Cedar Health and Rehabilitation for the care they provided Enid during her time there.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah. under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020