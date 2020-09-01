Eugene Arthur Babb
St. George - Eugene Arthur Babb, 86, passed away August 30, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born April 4, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gladys Godwin and Reginald Arthur Babb. He married Beverly Cooke January 16, 1954 in Ely, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Gene was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His life of service was centered on the gospel and he served in various callings in the church. He and Beverly served missions to the St. George, Utah and Kirtland, Ohio historical sites. His favorite place to serve was in the St. George Temple where he served in the baptistry for many years.
Gene was married to his eternal companion for 64 years and was devastated when she passed away. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, son and brother. His family was very important to him and he loved teasing, joking, and making up silly songs and names for the grandkids. He was a hard worker and provided well for his family. He was a general contractor and could fix anything. He had helped every daughter as well as friends with home repairs, remodels and even building houses. He was always willing to help a family member, friend, neighbor, and even strangers. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, golfing, playing cards, drinking Dr. Pepper, and traveling. He was a loyal friend and had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his daughters: Vicki (Clark) Andersen, Salt Lake City, Utah; Sherri (Chris) Underwood, St. Andrews, Scotland; Jeannie Smith, Salt Lake City, Utah, Charlette (Gordon) Garff, St. George, Utah; Brothers: Richard (Pat), St. George, Utah, Garry (Carmen), San Diego, CA; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, brothers Raymond and Stanly, daughter Layna, and great grandson Henry.
There will be a graveside service Friday September 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.
