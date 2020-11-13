1/1
Eugene Paul Anderson
Eugene Paul Anderson

St. George - Eugene Paul "Gene" Anderson passed away in his home on October 24, 2020, in Saint George, Utah, at the age of 80. He was born February 27, 1940, in Litchfield, MN, to Andrew and Louella Tesch Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Louella Anderson; brother, Bob (Janice) Anderson; and sister, Carol (Ron) Servin.

After graduating from Litchfield High School, Gene enlisted in the US Air force, where he met and married the love of his life in Casablanca, Morocco, Angela. After serving his country and honorably discharged from the US Air Force, he lived with his wife in California, before returning back to Litchfield.

Gene worked as a painter before he started his career at the US Post Office. He transferred in 1986 to Saint George, Utah. He retired after 37 years of government service. Retired life was all about his grandkids, which he enjoyed every minute of. He also enjoyed hiking with the men's group from church and reminiscing with his high school buddies.

Gene is survived by his wife, Angela Castelli Ponzio; daughter, Vanessa Michelle Anderson; son, Christopher (Tiffany) Anderson; grandkids: Abbie Michelle, Christopher Braden, and Andrew Michael Anderson; brothers: Jerry Anderson and Ron Anderson; and sisters:

Joann (Paul) Foley and Beverly (Gary) Finken.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel, 3922 Pioneer Road, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.








Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
