Everette Stangle
St George - Everette Calvin Stangle, 91, of St. George, Utah passed away on March 28, 2019. "EC" was the 8thof 9 children born to Laurl William and Faye McCalister Stangle. He was born on November 8, 1927 in Newton, Kansas. His childhood was filled with swimming in creeks, picking wild strawberries, feeding chickens and taking care of a cow. As he grew older, he ran track and played the violin in the high school orchestra.
EC joined the Navy in May of 1945. He spent his service in the bowels of a submarine, sweating in a boiler room .
After the war, EC went to Kansas State University and earned his degree in engineering. He began his career as a mechanical engineer in the oil industry.
EC knew immediately that he wanted to marry pretty "Gloria Sue Roberts" the first time he saw her. They were married on May 2, 1952 at EC's mother's home in Bristow, Oklahoma. They were blessed with a daughter, Lynda Faye and three grandchildren, Diane, Roger, and Billy.
EC is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Laurl William and Faye Strangle, all his siblings, Paul L, Vestal Levi, Lurline Etta, Kenneth William, Cecil Levon, Lloyd Arthur, Donald Joseph and Luella Noami, a daughter, Linda Bass, and a grandson, William Swindell. He is survived by his wife Gloria and his granddaughter Diane Griffiths and his grandson Roger Ware.
A viewing will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:30 am at Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E 700 S, St George, UT 84790, followed by a short funeral service at 10:15. Military Honors will be presented at 11:00 am at the Mortuary by the American Legion. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019