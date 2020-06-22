Faye Larene Taylor Price



St. George - Faye Price, 87 "Returned home" to be greeted by her parents, husband, son and other loved ones June 19, 2020, after she took her last earthly breath. Faye was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her entire life was spent serving those she loved. Faye was born May 5th, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Horace H. Taylor and Annie E. Stokes. She was the youngest of ten children. She married Maynard G. Price February 2nd, 1951. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved sewing and crafting and most of all people. Faye is survived by her daughter Patty (Tim) Weed, 3 granddaughters, Lisa (Alan) Rands, April (Michael) Evans and granddaughter Karen Wolf, and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 1 sibling, Betty Kimose. Faye is preceded in death by her husband Maynard G. Price Nov. 29, 2000, her son Craig Price May 25, 2018 and her grandson Michael Huffine Dec. 24, 1997. A private funeral will be held in Boulder City, NV. at the Veterans Cemetery. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the loving care and support provided by the nurses and staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center and The Meadows Assisted Living.









