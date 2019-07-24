|
|
Faye Miller
Cedar City, Utah - Faye Miller passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 20, 2019. She was born September 25, 1926 to Bernard Haycock and Elma Judd in Panguitch, Utah. Faye graduated from Garfield High School in Panguitch and began her career with the phone company while waiting for her high school sweetheart (Nyal) to return from World War ll. Upon Nyal's return, they were soon married in the St George Temple on Oct 3, 1946. Faye and Nyal were married for 67 years and resided in Cedar City their entire married lives. Nyal passed away in 2013. Faye was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. She served in several positions and was a dedicated visiting teacher. Faye's most treasured calling was working as an ordinance worker, with Nyal, at the St George Temple for nearly 5 years. Faye was also an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, where she served as Company Historian of the Coal Creek Camp. Faye was an avid bowler and loved her association with other lady bowlers. She could roll a 200 game and garnered several 500 series. Faye was instrumental in obtaining property and helping Nyal finance a cabin near Panguitch Lake where they loved to spend time together, and with family. Mom loved the Utah Jazz and looked forward to every game on TV. She had a printed schedule and kept track of wins and losses. Faye loved to walk. She walked to and from work and frequented most of the tracks in Cedar City. Faye was a lover of everything chocolate and coached Nyal in the making of legendary peanut butter fudge and peanut butter balls!
Her grandkids said this about Faye: There are not words to describe what an awesome person Grandma was. Her spunky personality and zest for life was contagious. She had a great sense of humor and an amazing laugh. She was the perfect combination of fun, elegance, and class. Even in her final days, grandma was wearing the perfect shoes with the perfect outfit and completed her look with the perfect jewelry.
Grandma loved to spoil her grandkids and great grandkids. She would study the latest styles and ensure they received the best gifts. It was amazing that she was always right on the mark with style and sizes. The grandkids loved and looked forward to the surprises inside beautifully wrapped Christmas and birthday gifts. Grandma loved chocolate. We looked forward to "Coke Time" when she would bring out the chocolate, the best of which was hidden in a bedroom drawer. Grandma loved her family. She proudly displayed photos of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids on her piano, shelves, and walls. She loved to tell visitors all about her family and all their successes.
Grandma loved her religion and lived it to the fullest. It is comforting that she is now embracing her husband and her mother, whom she missed dearly. We love you Grandma, and we miss you so. Till we meet again.
Faye is survived by children Sonja Black (John) of Cedar City, UT.; Ross (Deborah) of Mesquite, NV; 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Nyal; her parents; all of her siblings and their spouses; and all of Nyal's siblings and their spouses.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar 17th Ward Chapel (256 S 900 W) in Cedar City, UT. Visitations will be held Friday, July 26 from 6-8:00 PM, at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W) in Cedar City, UT and Saturday, July 27 at the Cedar 17th Ward Chapel from 9:30-10:30AM. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Our family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the many who provided loving care both in and outside of the home. You know who you are, and we love you for helping us take care of Mom.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from July 24 to July 25, 2019