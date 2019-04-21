Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. George - Fern Abrams Erickson, 98, died at home, of natural causes on April 18, 2019. She was born March 23, 1921 in College Ward, Utah to George Franklin and Nettie Rebecca Schenk Abrams. She married Farrell R. Erickson in 1945. He died February of 2010.

Fern was an athlete who excelled at softball as a young woman. She and Farrell were avid golfers, which prompted the move to St. George after retirement.

She is survived by her children: Margaret (Ed) Phillips, Jeanette (Michael) Cochrane, Donna (John) Daly, Mark Erickson; her sister, Wilma Swenson; ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great -grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Fern had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever she went. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
