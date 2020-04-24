|
Ferris Kleinman Mathis
St. George - Ferris Mathis, age 85, passed away peacefully from natural causes with her family gathered (some virtually) around her on April 20, 2020. She was born in Hurricane Utah, the middle of five children, on August 18, 1934 to Mifflin Morris and Annona Hirschi Kleinman.
Ferris cheered and danced her way through life in Hurricane, but also worked hard to help her widowed mother provide the necessities of life for their family. After graduation she moved to the "big city" to attend Dixie College where she met a handsome ball player named Richard (Dick) Mathis. They were sealed June 2, 1954 in the St. George temple. Ferris then supported them as a secretary while Dick finished school at Dixie and BYU. After a couple of years in California, they built what would become their forever home in 1959 on the edge of town--600 south. They raised their four children on that wide, welcoming street enjoying the friendship and love of the wonderful neighbors who, like them, have been there from the beginning.
Ferris flourished as a homemaker and was a meticulous seamstress, a skill learned from her mother, making most of the family's clothing and household items. Also, an exceptional cook, she worked tirelessly to provide three solid meals a day, delicious Sunday dinners, and Thanksgiving feasts with all the trimmings. She also loved a good hot dog roasted on the Red Hill. Sharing food with neighbors and family brought her immense satisfaction—her monkey bread and homemade root beer are legendary. A clean, orderly home was a top priority for Ferris and she kept an exacting cleaning schedule: laundry on Monday, bathrooms on Tuesday, and dusting and vacuuming on Friday. Her children were taught to NEVER throw clothes on the floor and ALWAYS make their bed. Without fail she would spring clean the whole house every year
Other interests included playing the organ, making porcelain dolls, and piecing beautiful quilts. She delighted in using these skills to bless her family. She was also the ultimate grandmother showering her grandchildren with homemade treasures, special experiences, and packages sent for every holiday to those who lived away.
A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ferris served diligently in many callings. She loved accompanying the primary children and serving as the ward music director. Ferris and Dick also served a Member Locator Mission. She took every opportunity to feed, comfort, and love those around her. However, without question she loved serving her family most, and sacrificed time and means to provide her children every opportunity possible to pursue their interests.
Ferris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dick. Their children Marilyn Zaruba (Brad), Cape Girardeau MO, Marsha Johnson (Gale), Loveland CO, David Mathis (Leina), St. George, and Malea Wuehler (John), St. George. Sister, Karol Beard (Mike), Fruit Heights, and sister-in-law Cleo Mathis (Jack), St. George, 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Mifflin and Annona, brother Wayne Kleinman (Lee), and sisters Manon Tanner (Fred), and Luene DeMille (Wally).
The family would like to thank Ferris' neighbors, friends, and ward members for their many years of love and support. They would also like to thank the staff and aides at the Meadows Memory Care where Ferris has resided for the past year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family is holding a private service. Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, Utah. (435) 673-2454.
Friends and family are invited to sign Ferris' online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020