Floyd Dean Pickering
Mt. Pleasant - Our beloved hero, "Grandpa," passed away peacefully at age 93 on September 23, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
The youngest of eight, Floyd was born on January 31, 1926 in Centerville, Utah to Henry Fifield Pickering and Emily Delilah Sellers.
A WWII army veteran, Floyd served in Company G, 184th Infantry Regiment, stationed primarily in Okinawa and South Korea.
Floyd married Rhea Farnsworth on May 24, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple; together they had eight children. Floyd always loved Western music and in the 1950s performed as the lead singer of his own band "RhyThm WesTones." His band played for a year on KSL-TV's Home Town Jubilee show. Also, after graduating from LDS Business College, Floyd began his lifelong career as a CPA, spent mostly in Cedar City, Utah, where he lived with his family for many years.
Rhea died in 2000. Floyd married Cheryl Ann Stratton with whom he had three children. Later, he married Edith Rose Moores who brought two daughters to the family. He was proud of his 13 children, 71 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
All family and friends are invited to attend viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30th, at the MLA Building, 157 N. East Ridge Road, Rock Ridge, Utah. Also, prior to burial at the Cedar City Cemetery, a grave side service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1st.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019