Floyd Helm
St. George - Floyd I. Helm, 72 years old, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Santa Monica, CA on February 14, 1947 to Chester Helm and Bernice Fairbanks Helm.
He was raised in Boulder City, NV and St. George, attended Dixie high school and worked at Dick's Cafe. He married Lucy Ruesch in 1964, they had a daughter Holly and were later divorced. He married Mary Brown June 30, 1973 in Hawthorne, NV.
Floyd was drafted into the army, later enlisted, in 1968. He flew combat helicopters in Vietnam as Chief Warrant Officer. His medals include two bronze stars for valentry in combat, 37 air medals for combat missions flown, discharged April 1971. He attained an A & P license from Northrup University in Inglewood, CA. After which he flew surveyors on the Alyeska pipeline in Alaska. Later he worked for Rocky Mountain Helicopters flying "Flight for Life" in Denver, CO, then transferred to Houston, TX to begin a trial air ambulance program at the University of Texas Medical School/Hermann Hospital. As vice president of marketing he later implemented 24 air ambulance programs throughout the US for Rocky Mountain Helicopters and Evergreen Helicopters.
In 1987 moved to St. George selling real estate from 1989 to 2009 with Property Shopper and Century 21.
Awesome family vacations included Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica and a phenomenal trip down the Amazon River. His work travels included Argentina, Peru, Chili, Bangladesh and Nepal. He loved hunting, boating and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughters Holly Helm, St. George, Lisa Rainbow Helm (Jeremy Nelson), Murietta, CA, sisters, Maxine Dawn, Lansing, IA and Joann Taylor (Don) Palmyra, NY, 5 grandchildren Dusty Saxton (Karli), Susan Boyack, Lacey Alarcon (Ronnie), Payden Saxton (Monica), St. George, Michael Helm Nelson, Murrieta, CA. And 11 beautiful great grandchildren, Swaye, Royce & Rory Saxton, Chayden Saxton & Alex Peacock, William and Alarik McCoy, Dominique, Quinn, Cruz & Divia Alarcon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 1:00 pm. at the LDS Chapel on 200 W 500 N, St. George, UT, with visitation prior to services from 11:00-12:45 am. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 15 to June 17, 2019