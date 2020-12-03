Frances Ellen Robinson Kinsinger
St. George - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother has gone home to be her Saviour. Frances Ellen Kinsinger passed away quietly at her home on December 1, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Frances was born January 8, 1930 in Ada, Kansas to Roscoe and Mabel (Hobrock) Robinson. She was the youngest of four children. Her family moved around Kansas, living in Ada, Natoma, and Tescott, before settling down in Osborne. She graduated from Osborne High School.
She went on to Fort Hays Kansas State College with her sister Doris. There she met a young man who would be the love of her life, Floyd Kinsinger. They were married on August 20, 1950. She graduated from college with a degree in home economics and history in 1950. Floyd was still in school, so Frances taught school in McCraken, Kansas while Floyd completed his bachelor's and master' degrees. They moved to Logan, Utah where Floyd got his PhD in Range Sciences from Utah State University. Also while in Logan, Floyd and Frances had their first daughter, which they named Ruthann after her grandmothers.
After Floyd received his degree, the family moved to Reno, Nv where Floyd taught at the University of Nevada. While living in Reno, they had their second daughter Janet. Floyd's work took them to many places. They lived in Hays Kansas, Fairfax Virginia, and Denver Colorado. They even spent two years in Mogadishu Somalia. They retired to Hays in 1987, then moved to St. George in 2000. Floyd passed away on August 17, 2017.
Frances was a wonderful musician. She played the piano and organ, and had a beautiful soprano voice. She loved the old hymns of the church and was often singing while she worked around her house. She was the music director at several different churches and even had her own traveling group while living in Kansas.
Frances' faith was the cornerstone of her life. Everyone who knew her knew of her steadfast love of the Lord Jesus.
Frances is survived by her two daughters, Ruthann Shelley of St. George and Janet Hunter of Haleyville Alabama, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well and many nieces and nephews. We'll miss you Mom and we love you.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Tonaquint Cemetery.
