Frances (Fran) Virginia Greenaway Ming
Frances (Fran) Virginia Greenaway Ming, 98, of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Born March 11, 1921 in Los Angeles, California. She was awarded the Presidential title as one of "A Thousand Points of Light" for her many contributions to the community.
Frances will be lovingly remembered by her four children: James Dennis Ming (wife Marilyn) of N Saanich, BC, Canada; Lawrence Donald Ming (wife Loretta) of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada; Patricia Ann Ming Forby Roth (husband Frank) of Liberty, MO; Virginia Jane Ming Blauer Keeler McIntyre (husband Tom) of Central, UT; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Don (2015); and sister, Carol Louise Greenaway Kane (2002). Memorial services will be held on March 14, 2020. Donations may be sent to The Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Washington, UT.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019