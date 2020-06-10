Francis Allen
St. George - Our sweet Daddy, Francis Marion Allen, traded his well worn overalls for his Heavenly robes & returned home into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, June 4 2020. Francis "Marion" was born October 21, 1922 the 10th of 12 children born to Marion Devalson & Laura Porter Allen. There will be a viewing at Hughes Mortuary from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM followed by a funeral service at Hughes Mortuary starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the funeral service and will be at LaVerkin City Cemetery. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com for full obituary and details or to leave thoughts and memories




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
