Francis Allen
St. George - Our sweet Daddy, Francis Marion Allen, traded his well worn overalls for his Heavenly robes & returned home into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, June 4 2020. Francis "Marion" was born October 21, 1922 the 10th of 12 children born to Marion Devalson & Laura Porter Allen. There will be a viewing at Hughes Mortuary from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM followed by a funeral service at Hughes Mortuary starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the funeral service and will be at LaVerkin City Cemetery. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com for full obituary and details or to leave thoughts and memories
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.