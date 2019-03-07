|
|
Francis James Keohane
St. George - Francis James Keohane, 91, passed away March 5, 2019, at his Sunriver home, in St George, UT. He was born July 29, 1927 in Punxsutawney, PA, to Thomas and Judy (Krupa) Keohane. Fran married Beatrice Ruh in Buffalo, NY on May 22, 1954.
Fran was a loving husband to Beatrice Keohane wife of 64 years; and father of Tom (Shirley) Keohane, Maureen (Scott) Lowery, Katy (Dale) Cavanaugh, Diane (Joe) Glidewell, Ann Marie (Kraig) McLeod, and the late Danny Keohane. Fran is a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Fran served in the United States Navy, DC1, in both WWII and the Korean War. He retired from Bethlehem Steel Corporation and loved woodworking, golf, and fishing. Fran was a 4th Degree Knight and had served as District Deputy and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus for 66 years. Fran volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store.
A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am at the St George Catholic Church 259 W. 200 N., St. George, Utah 84770.
Military Honors will be held at 4:00pm at the SunRiver Veterans Honor Park 1766 Wide River Drive, St. George, Utah 84790.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Switchpoint Community Resource Center, https://switchpointcrc.org/ , or Applegate Hospice https://www.applegatehomecare.com/.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019