Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St George Catholic Church
259 W. 200 N
St. George, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Keohane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis James Keohane


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis James Keohane Obituary
Francis James Keohane

St. George - Francis James Keohane, 91, passed away March 5, 2019, at his Sunriver home, in St George, UT. He was born July 29, 1927 in Punxsutawney, PA, to Thomas and Judy (Krupa) Keohane. Fran married Beatrice Ruh in Buffalo, NY on May 22, 1954.

Fran was a loving husband to Beatrice Keohane wife of 64 years; and father of Tom (Shirley) Keohane, Maureen (Scott) Lowery, Katy (Dale) Cavanaugh, Diane (Joe) Glidewell, Ann Marie (Kraig) McLeod, and the late Danny Keohane. Fran is a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Fran served in the United States Navy, DC1, in both WWII and the Korean War. He retired from Bethlehem Steel Corporation and loved woodworking, golf, and fishing. Fran was a 4th Degree Knight and had served as District Deputy and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus for 66 years. Fran volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store.

A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am at the St George Catholic Church 259 W. 200 N., St. George, Utah 84770.

Military Honors will be held at 4:00pm at the SunRiver Veterans Honor Park 1766 Wide River Drive, St. George, Utah 84790.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Switchpoint Community Resource Center, https://switchpointcrc.org/ , or Applegate Hospice https://www.applegatehomecare.com/.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.