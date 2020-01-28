|
Frank Arnold McDonald
Ivins - Frank Arnold McDonald, 80, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. He was born May 22, 1939 in Winterset, Iowa to Cyrus Burt McDonald and Nancy Geraldine Clark. He was the fourth of seven children.
He met his eternal companion, Mary Margaret McComb, on a hayride while at college. They married in Glen Ellyn, Illinois on December 16, 1960. Shortly after they were married, they moved to California, where Frank worked in radio and as an early computer programmer. In 1970, after having two children, Frank and Mary Margaret joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on October 9, 1971. After they were sealed, they were blessed with six more children. In 1975, Frank moved his family back to Iowa, where he served as a Branch President for many years. In 1981, he moved his family to St. George, UT with nothing but a big U-Haul and great faith. A short time later he purchased Dixie Shoe Repair, which he owned and operated from 1984 - 2004. He was known for his honesty and quality work. In 1983, Frank moved his family to Ivins, UT and has been his home ever since. He and his wife were the Grand Marshall of Ivins in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Margaret McComb McDonald; parents, Cyrus Burt McDonald and Nancy Geraldine Clark; siblings, Cyrus, Nancy, Dennis and Joseph; great-granddaughter, Alayna. He is survived by his children, Denise Halladay (Thomas), F. Scott McDonald (Nannette), Sean McDonald, Yvonne Campbell (Scott), Erik McDonald (Traci), Cheyne McDonald (Susan), Chad McDonald (Brook) and Ian McDonald (Isabel); sisters Teresa and Delpha, 26 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Frank had a great love for and a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and held numerous callings throughout his life. He was an example in the church and the community and was known for his great love and service to others. He was a hard worker and taught his children the same. He loved collecting walking sticks, owning dogs, and bicycle riding which he took his family on often. He was often seen riding his bicycle throughout the community, and even after suffering a stroke in 2004, he continued to ride a recumbent bicycle. He was a great man and will be greatly missed, but we are so happy he is reunited with his eternal companion.
Graveside services will be held at the Ivins City Cemetery, this Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2pm. Following the graveside service, there will be an informal celebration of life held at the LDS chapel at 15 North Main St in Ivins.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020