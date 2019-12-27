|
|
Frank Keiss, Jr.
St. George - Frank Francis Keiss Jr., age 90, passed away December 24, 2019 in St. George. He was born August 14, 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Frank Francis Keiss Sr. and Frances Roach.
Frank served in the United States Army in Korea from 1951 to 1953.
He married Charlotte Menyhard on June 16, 1965 in Englewood, New Jersey. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Frank loved children and considered many to be his adopted grandchildren. He also loved chocolate.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Green Valley 2nd Ward, 511 S. Valley View Dr. St. George.
Special thanks to Dixie Hospice for their love and care. Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019