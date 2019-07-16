|
|
Frankie Callison
Cedar City - Frankie Duane Roper Callison, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Cedar City, Utah from causes related to age on July 9, 2019.
Frankie was born in humble circumstances on February 26, 1932, in Upalco, Utah, to Haley and Mabel Olsen Roper. Their home was a one room house with a dirt floor without running water, electricity, or any modern conveniences. They lived in much the same manner as their pioneer ancestors.
Frankie spent her early years in Westwood in northern California where her father worked in lumber mills. She excelled in school and graduated from high school a year early at the top of her class.
In 1948, she entered Brigham Young University where she especially enjoyed math and science classes. While in Provo, she met and fell in love with James Callison, Sr. They were married in the Manti Temple on July 13, 1949.
Frankie lived in northern Utah for three years; Bisbee, Arizona for six years; Orderville, Utah for 11 years; and Cedar City, Utah for 50 years. During those years, she spent most of her time raising her 13 children and taking care of her home.
She loved to read and had enough books in her basement to fill a small library.
She served in a number of callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including callings in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She was a dedicated Cub Scout leader for many years, and also worked at the BSA Supply Store.
From 1995 to 1997, Frankie served a mission with her husband Jim in the Family History Library in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City. They loved the work and had many great experiences.
Frankie and Jim were later able to serve as workers in the St. George Temple. They loved the peace and beauty of the temple. She was very pleased when a temple was built in Cedar City.
For several years, Frankie served as the director of the Cedar City North Stake Family History Center. She greatly enjoyed helping people find their ancestors.
Frankie enjoyed math, science, and doing puzzles. In her younger years, she was known for her phenomenal memory. Her children never used the church phone directory because Frankie had the entire directory memorized. She was their "SIRI".
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, Haley and Mabel Roper, sisters, Velda Mitchell, and Uwanna Sonnefeld, brothers LaVer Roper, Owen Roper and Keston Roper; daughter DeAnn Callison, son Gary Callison, and her husband, Jim Callison, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Darrell (Trish) Callison, Gail (Alan) Crawford, Jim (Gail) Callison Jr., Judy (Rocky) White, David (Cathie) Callison, Debbie Lee (Gary) Barton, Merilyn (Duane) Fly, Debbie Lynn (David) Cotts, Matthew (Elizabeth) Callison, Karl (Keri) Callison, and Kyle Callison. She is also survived by 47 grandchildren, and 62 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar City 4th Ward chapel at 500 West 400 North in Cedar City, Utah. A Viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services. (435-586-3456).
Online condolences can be sent to Frankie's memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from July 16 to July 18, 2019