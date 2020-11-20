Franklin Rasmussen Jensen
Cedar City - Frank R. Jensen, 86, passed away on November 20, 2020, in Cedar City, Utah. He was born May 18, 1934, in Spring City, Sanpete County, Utah to George S. and Hilda R. Jensen. He married Janice Rigby Jensen and they have a son, Gene F. Jensen, and a daughter, Kathryn Jensen Hensley, four grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
Frank graduated from North Sanpete High School, Snow College, and Utah State University with a degree in Range Management. He was a former member of the Utah National Guard and was on active duty at Fort Ord, CA., Fort Chaffee, AR., and Fort Carson, CO.
Frank worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 30 years in Logan, Utah, Preston and McCall, Idaho, and Cedar City, Utah. He was Utah Rangeman of the year in 1980 for the Utah Section, Society for Range Management, and was also past president of the organization. In later years, he became a saddle maker and developed a farm and horse setup in Cedar Valley.
Frank was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was scoutmaster in Preston, Idaho and Cedar City, Utah.
Frank is survived by his wife, Janice, his son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Michele Jensen of Redmond, WA.; his daughter, Kathryn Jensen Hensley of Sandy, UT.; grandsons Tyler and Travis Jensen and Kaden and Karson Hensley, five great-grandchildren and one sister, Maxine Nelson of Bountiful, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Lyn, and three sisters, Edna, Marie and Evelyn.
The family thanks the staff of Cedar Health and Rehabilitation for the care they gave Frank the last several months.
A private family graveside service will be conducted on November 28, 2020, at the Spring City, Utah Cemetery. Burial will be in the Spring City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
. In lieu of flowers, please write a letter to the family at 275 S. 900 W. Cedar City, Utah 84720.