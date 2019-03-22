Services
St. George, Utah - Frederic Gordon Slack passed way Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born on December 21, 1937 in Cedar City Utah to Frederic Allen and Marcella Perry Slack. He was one of 7 children (Siblings: Carma, Derald, Wendell, Alma, Jay and Shirleen). He lived in Hurricane until he was 5 years old and then he moved to Cedar City. He graduated from Cedar High and then went on to graduate from the College of Southern Utah (now SUU).

He married Jeanette Rollins Jan 14, 1956. Together they had 3 boys- Mark, Scott and Brent.

Gordon was very involved in his family life and in the community. He held many different positions including Cedar City Councilman, volunteer fireman, Iron County Jeep Patrol for search and rescue and Treasurer at the Cedar City BPOE 1556. He also coached little league baseball for all of his boys. Gordon was the Director of plant operations at SUU. After retirement he and Jeanette moved to St. George where they lived until his passing.

One of his favorite things to do was spend time at their cabin at Strawberry Valley on Cedar Mountain. They also were part of the original group of "Sunshiners" who started a community in Beaver Dam, AZ.

His family will miss his wit and sense of humor. He was a man of integrity, honesty and hard work. He dearly loved his "Blossom" to whom he was married to for 63 years.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his three sons, Mark (Melanie), Scott (Shauna) and Brent (Brenda). He has 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 6-8 PM at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City, Utah. Another visitation will proceed the funeral on Saturday, March 23 from 12:00-1:30 PM with memorial services starting at 2:00 PM again at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will follow at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

A special thank you to all of his dear friends at AA for all your love and support.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
