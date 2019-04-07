|
Fredrick Clark
South Salt Lake City - Fredrick Clark passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 in South Salt Lake City at the age of 90. Fredrick was born April 2, 1929 to Garfield and Thelma Evans Clark. Fredrick married his childhood friend, Alice Theon Sherratt. They were sealed on May 24, 1962 in the St. George Temple.
Fredrick was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. He attended Cedar City schools, graduating from BAC, which is now the modern-day Southern Utah University and was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Fredrick is survived by his brothers Conrad (Rayma) and Gilbert (Shannon); his sister-in-law Sherlene (Jerry) Conger, and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Garfield and Thelma Clark; his wife Alice, brother Gary, and sisters Helen, Muriel, and Shirley.
We thank Canyon Home Hospice and Rosewood Assisted Care for their friendship, love, and care for him.
Services will be held in Fredrick's honor on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Cedar City 4th Ward, 500 West 400 North, Cedar City, Utah at 12 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to services at the same location beginning 11 a.m. Interment at Cedar City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Primary Children's Hospital or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary fund.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019