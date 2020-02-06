|
Fualuga P Amio
St. George - Fualuga P. Amio, age 78, passed away peacefully January 31, 2020 due to terminal cancer at Bella Terra Skilled Nursing Home in St. George, Utah.
She was born March 12, 1941 to Pama Uto'afili and Lote Seu Uto'afili in American Samoa. She married Leo Amio Sr. January 23, 1966.
Fauluga was an amazing homemaker. She had many great qualities and life skills admired by many, especially family and close friends. Her traditional home cooked meals were enjoyed and praise by many, especially her grand and great grandchildren whom she most dearly loved.
Fualuga loved the Lord as best shown by her deep long and lengthy studies of her scriptures faithfully every morning and night. She dedicated her time to missionary work, she was an inspirational Relief Society teacher and a wonderful visiting teacher fulfilling her callings in the service of God and others.
Her life was a living example of one of her favorite scriptures, Mosiah 2:17 "And behold I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow being ye are in the service of our God."
Fualuga is survived by her sisters Sioloa Vanilau, Misilosa Fuaoa, Foliga Su'e Su'e, Matauaiga Pa'u, and Fualili Alosio; her brother Tagi'ilima P. Uto'afili; her two sons Joe Amio and Leo Amio Jr.; her five daughters Sioloa Lavea, Lualima Toala, Losi Amio Jackson, Sarai Satele, and Diana Amio; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Pama and Lote Uto'afili and two brothers Tai Uto'afili and Talalelei Uto'afili.
All whom she loved unconditionally in her own way and touched deeply.
Please join us in the celebration of her life Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel located at 595 N. 2450 E., St. George, UT 84790.
Open Viewing and Visitation for all and family from 9:00am-10:45am.
Funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020