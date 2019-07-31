|
Gai Lynn Stucki Robinson
St. George - Gai Lynn Stucki Robinson, 70, passed away July 22, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born February 25, 1949, in St. George, Utah, to Shirl and Shirley Stucki. She married Duane Robinson on November 26, 1969 in the St. George Temple.
Gai attended East Elementary and graduated from Dixie High School. She attended Dixie State College where she was a Rebelett and earned her Associates Degree.
Gai worked at the A&W, Stucki Farms, and was a certified Lifeguard. She worked for the Washington County School District at the Washington Elementary and Pine View Middle Schools for 32 years.
Gai enjoyed cooking, canning, quilting, Brazilian embroidery, and scrap booking.
Gai loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Duane of St. George; five sons and one daughter, Shirl (Mitzi) Robinson of Washington, UT, Angelyn Harris of St. George, Joseph (J'Neal) Robinson of Washington, Brian (Marisa) Robinson of Washington, Bret (LouAnn) Robinson of Parump, NV, and Terry Robinson of St. George; 16 grandchildren; brothers, Darrel Stucki of Santa Clara, UT and Dennis Stucki of Washington; sisters, Sherri Gardner of St. George and Debbie Cannon of St. George. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Elliot Stucki and sister, Janet Peterson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Foremaster Ridge Ward Chapel, 912 S. 1740 E., St. George, UT. There will be a viewing Saturday prior to services from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Chapel. Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Gai's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 31, 2019