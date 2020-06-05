Gail Arnold Knell



Gail Arnold Knell, 73, departed this life on June 2, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Gail was born in Cedar City, Utah to Elizabeth Lula Petty and Benjamin Kay Knell on November 10, 1946.



As a child in Newcastle, Utah, he spent his happiest days on his family's alfalfa farm. He was an adventurer and mischief-maker and he had the charm to match!



Gail attended and graduated from Cedar City High School in 1965. After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard where he celebrated many achievements during his six years of enlistment.



In 1966, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to start a family and establish 'Gail's Custom Auto & Boat Upholstery' - a business he operated and ran for over 40 years. Gail loved to spend his free time fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and general thrill-seeking. His children reflect on camping, fishing and snowmobiling trips as the happiest times with their father. Those that love him will not be able to hear his catchphrases "Hell of a deal!" or "Gee whiz" without smiling and remembering this man who lived his life on his on terms - a true cowboy.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Lula Petty Wood, his father, Benjamin Kay Knell, and his sister, Karolyn Johnson.



He is survived by his children Kimberly and James Christiansen, Trevor and Tonya Knell, Brayden and Laurel Knell, Brittney and Travis Carrell; his brother Bobby Kay and Sharon Knell; and his grandchildren James Duke Christiansen, Josie Vie Christiansen, Baylee McKay Christiansen, Phoebe Nicole Christiansen, Miranda Lee Knell, Samantha Kaye Knell, Abigail Rae Knell, Jackson Troy Knell, Benjamin Berrett Knell, Elliott Manross Knell, Jeffrey David Yurk, Liam Harold Yurk, and Keigan James Yurk.









