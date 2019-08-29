Services
Affordable Funeral Services
2002 N. Main Street, Suite 7
Cedar City, UT 84721
(435)586-3456
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
690 South Cove Drive
Cedar City, UT
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
690 South Cove Drive
Cedar City, UT
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
275 U Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Gail Davies

Cedar City - Gail Parker Davies finished her journey on earth on August 22nd, 2019, not coincidentally on the Feast of Mary, Queen of Angels.

Gail was born Abigail Emily Parker in Boston, Massachusetts on March 3rd, 1937. She was the second daughter of Abbie and Arthur Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Jean, her younger brother Richard, and her two older half-brothers, Art and Bill; she is survived by her loving husband of almost 55 years and caregiver Denny, and her sisters Mary and Marguerite, as well as an amazing assortment of children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

One of Denny and Gail's greatest joys is their four children: Jerome (spouse Melanie), Eve (Charlie), Theresa (Mike) and Mathew (Maria) and seven grandchildren: Parker, Mikaela, Brennan, Maria, Nicholas, Addie and Annie.

Gail, a college attendee from Boston, made a literal leap of faith at the age of 23, when she took a bus across the country from big-city Boston to rural Las Cruces, New Mexico, in answer to an invitation to be a lay worker and administrative assistant at a mission school for the astonishing salary of ten dollars per month. Her charms were irresistible, as evidenced by the young seminarian Dennis B. Davies from Santa Fe, who decided after meeting her that his true calling lay instead in joining Gail in a lifelong adventure together. They were married on November 21st, 1964, embarking on a partnership of discovery and a joyous life set in a series of national parks and monuments. As Denny pursued his career in the National Park Service, Gail made sure that the kids were fed, happy, and didn't burn down the various jewels of the Park Service that they moved through. She had the tougher job. Later, she also became a dedicated NPS volunteer working with visitor programs such as Junior Rangers, and even revegetation and weed control projects. Gail was an amazing cook (quite literally EVERYTHING was from scratch), an avid birder, and the original Mom-in-Chief. She was also a devoted wife and mother, a devout Catholic and lay worker, a religious educator, and a Hospice volunteer. Gail's welcoming spirit, easy smile, infectious laughter, beautiful voice, wicked-smart sense of humor, and serious card- and board-game sharkery made the Davies home a place to gather and share in love, meals, and the grace she embodied. Her sparkle will be missed by all who knew her.

Gail's family sends thanks to the parish community of Christ the King Church, and the wonderful, caring staff of both Zion's Way Hospice and Helping Hands, who together made it possible for her to stay with Denny at their home, for the final destination in her life's journey. Her presence in our lives and the grace she brought will be deeply missed.

Gail's memorial services will include a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 1st, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 2nd, 2019, both at Christ the King Catholic Church, 690 South Cove Drive in Cedar City, Utah; with interment at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 3rd at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 275 U Street in Salt Lake City, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (https://alz.org).

Online Condolences can be sen to Gails memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
