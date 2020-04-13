|
Gail Louise Neumann
Ivins, Utah - Gail Louise Neumann, 71, passed away on April 7, 2020, near her home. Gail was born on August 2, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Paul and Ruth Gross. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 53 years, Charles Neumann, and their children Steve Neumann and Jennifer Neumann Wilson, and four treasured grandchildren; her sisters Sue Barklage and Patricia Gross, and brothers Paul Gross and Bill Gross, along with their spouses, children and grandchildren.
As the oldest of five, Gail learned how to lead at a young age and long served as a role model to her family members and friends on how to love and serve others. Alongside her professional and family life, Gail devoted significant time throughout the years as a volunteer for organizations dear to her, including as a Stephen Minister, Girl Scout Troop leader, and promoter of gifted education.
Gail also had a strong sense of adventure, enjoying travels with her husband, children, and grandchildren that were always meticulously planned and intellectually engaging. She embraced the beauty of the western United States by moving to Utah in 2004 and exploring local, state, and national parks. She also became a valued member of the Washington County community through her affiliations with New Promise Lutheran Church, Vista School and Foundation, the Kayenta Arts Foundation, and the Assistance League of Southern Utah, where she served as President.
Gail had boundless energy, which she used to care for her children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and friends, making each of them feel heard, special, and loved in his or her own unique way. Her optimism, faith in God, and love of country will remain with those blessed to have known her.
Service details will be communicated at a later date, once groups are able to gather again.
Memorial donations can be directed to the Vista Foundation (http://www.vistautah.com/about-us/vista-school-foundation/) or Assistance League of Southern Utah (http://www.assistanceleague.org/southern-utah/donate/).
