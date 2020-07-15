Gail Olds Maxwell
St. George - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Gail Olds Maxwell, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020 from complications of a stroke. Gail was born in Enoch, Utah on September 13, 1940 to loving parents Mildred and Louis Clowe Maxwell. Gail was the fifth of eight children.
Gail grew up on his parents' farm, working the land, milking cows, and riding horses. On the farm he learned the value of hard work and how to have fun. Gail served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission. Gail married his "sweets", the love of his life, Judy "Mae" Isenhour on May 11, 1963 in the St. George, Utah Temple. In 1973, Gail and Judy moved their family to Bloomington, Utah where they made their home with their seven children.
Gail has been an example of service, honesty, and Christ-like love all of his life. He has touched many lives in his efforts to be more like our Savior. He is loved and revered by so many. He served as Bishop of the Bloomington First Ward. Immediately after his release from the Bishopric, he was called to be Scoutmaster to 20 something young men. Gail's love of scouting earned him the prestigious rank of Silver Beaver. For 40 years he volunteered to run the aid station at the halfway point for the St. George Marathon. Gail has been a member of the Bloomington City Council for many years. He also served as President of the Washington County Board of Realtors.
Gail worked for KHT (Kay Traveller Construction) for the last 31 years. He loved every day of it. The men and women he worked alongside of, were like family to him. Gail loved to build, create, fix, repair, and restore. When not at work, serving his family, serving the community or the members of his ward, you could find him in his shop restoring his beloved 49' Chevy pickup truck.
Gail's love of God and family were the single most important aspects of his life. His example of faith in our Savior and his love of his wife and family have influenced, for the better, all those who knew him.
Gail is survived by his wife Judy; children: Todd (Kimberly), Danette (Beau) Clements, Danagail Maxwell Elzy, Traver (Emily), Trent (Tiffini), Devyn; twenty-six grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. Gail is preceded in death by his parents, and his son Troy.
Gail's family would like to thank all those that have offered their love and support in this trying time, the kind doctors and nurses in the ICU and hospice care, the many members of the Traveller Construction family, his home ward, and all the family and friends who have served Gail and his family throughout the years.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. both at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Enoch City Cemetery, Enoch, Utah.
