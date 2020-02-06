|
|
Gail Rose
Cedar City - Gail Leslie Thompson Rose left this mortal world to be reunited with her Heavenly Father on January 27, 2020. She was 88 years old. Gail was born on July 31, 1931 in Glendale, California, to John James and Ruth Leslie Thompson. In 1950, she was married to Robert Orrin Rose and raised four children: Dan Rose (Ginette, deceased) of Pima, AZ, Cindi Tanner of Phoenix, AZ, Dave Rose (Amy) of Cedar City, UT and Tim Rose (Melanie) of Provo, UT who survive her. She has 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kenneth Thompson, former spouse Robert Rose and her first grandchild, David Rose.
Raised in a home filled with a love of poetry, English literature, and Chopin or Bach played on the piano by her Hollywood film photographer father, and losing her own mother at only fifteen years old, Gail transferred that rich, cultural tradition in the arts to her family. She loved to play her father's sheet music on his upright piano, and encouraged music lessons for her children. She read classic literature to her children every night before bed, and allowed them to enjoy experimenting in the kitchen with massive amounts of food coloring on spaghetti and to learn valuable life lessons from innumerable pets and free-range adventures in the Northridge, CA home and acreage where she herself had grown up.
Gail enjoyed serving in many church capacities over her adult life, including ward music leader, Primary pianist, chorister, and teacher, Den Mother volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, a camp cabin mother in the Young Women's organization, a Relief Society ad hoc board member, and Ward Librarian and media resource support. She was the fearless transport of children and friends to many long days spent at the beach and a giggling participant in many challenging versions of hide and seek even with adult children. She loved to dance. Somewhere surely there is place where mom is dancing again.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West, Cedar City, Utah 84720. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 11:30 - 12:30 at the same location. The family gives thanks to Beehive Homes for the loving care they provided during Gail's final years. Condolences may be offered at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020