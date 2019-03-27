|
|
Gail Stock
Manti - Gail Spencer Stock, 70, of Manti and formerly of Escalante and St. George, Utah, passed away on March 22, 2019 in Mt Pleasant, Utah.
Gail was born on January 12, 1949 in Panguitch, Utah to Joseph Grant and LoReta Mitchell Spencer. She was raised in Escalante where she attend high school. She married Martin Stock on February 3, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV. They spent many wonderful years together.
Gail loved reading and sewing. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Martin; children, Ronni Kae (Willie E) Donovan, St. George; Toni (Bill) Anderson, Manti; step-daughter, Kristy (Sean) Clark, Ephraim; stepsons, Dean and Kaylon McNelly. She is also survived by her siblings: Michael, Vicki, Donald, Bob, Brent, Gary, William; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne and 1 great-grandchild.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Escalante Cemetery. Friends may call prior to services at the cemetery starting at 12:00 Noon. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019