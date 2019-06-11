|
|
Garda Judd
Kanab, Utah - Heaven received an Angel on June 6, 2019, Garda DeMille Judd, age 90. Garda was born October 11, 1928 in LaVerkin, Utah to Clyde DeMille and Isabel Slack DeMille.
Garda was raised by loving parents who taught her how to work. Her first job was picking cherries as a young girl. She attended Hurricane High School, were she loved associating with friends and cousins. She loved drama at school and church. Her family loved listening to her stories and to her readings.
Her first real job was when she went to Kanab to work at the Utah Parks Co. laundry. There she mete the love of her life, Harmon Samuel Judd. At the end of the second season, they were married in the St. George Temple on October 10, 1947. They started their life together in Kanab, where they built their home and raised four daughters and one son.
Garda was a beautiful seamstress and made all of her daughters clothes. She also enjoyed making quilts. Garda was an avid crocheter and made countless doilies, Christmas ornaments, table cloths, afghans, and other decorative items. She was a fantastic cook. She made dishes from around the world to the delight her family, and was a beautiful cake decorator who made almost all of her Grandchildren's wedding cakes. Garda could be found at her computer most days doing genealogy, which she loved and was committed to.
Garda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions including being a Temple worker, Primary President, serving in the Relief Society Presidency, primary teacher and ministering to the sisters in her ward.
She is survived by her daughters; Rainell (the late Bill) Key of Kanab, Corinne (Mark) Hamblin of Kanab, Gay (Derik) Brinkerhoff of Glendale, Utah, Denise (Donny) Mackelprang of Fredonia, Arizona, Her sister Georgana (Jerry) Vincent of San Diego, California, 12 Grandchildren, 46 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harmon Samuel Judd, son Harmon DeMille "Dee" Judd, grandson Jason DeMille Brinkerhoff, parents Clyde and Isabel Slack DeMille and her sister Dixie (Don) Squire.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Kanab Utah Stake Center, 20 West Center Street, Kanab, Utah with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will be in the Kanab City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Mosdell Mortuary of Kanab, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 11, 2019