|
|
Gardner Lynn Crawford
La Verkin - Gardner Lynn Crawford, resident of La Verkin, Utah, 71 years of age, passed away at his home on the 23rd of May, 2019, from complications brought on by diabetes. He was born in Alhambra, California, on the 5th of July, 1947. His parents are Gardner Lamar Crawford and Estella Abbott. He married Bonnie Mae Lowe on the 18th of September 18, 1976, in the Los Angeles Temple.
Lynn grew up in El Sereno in Los Angeles County. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District on the 17th of June, 1966, with a major sequence in Industrial Arts. Other places of residence include Phoenix, Arizona, and La Verkin, Utah. Some of his occupations included operating a catering business, servicing vehicles for May Company, valeting in West Hollywood, driving for a tow truck company, driving for J & J Trucking in Phoenix, and providing security for a business in Arizona. Browse, Utah, was a favorite camping and hunting destination for his family for many years while he was growing up. He loved people, cars, motorcycles, four wheeling and fabricating when he needed something made to serve his purposes. Other interests included working with leather, target shooting and making walking sticks. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by: his wife, Bonnie, his two sisters, Corinne Green and Rickey Mulleneaux, four nieces, five nephews and lots of great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, Craig.
The family would like to thank Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah for their professionalism, sensitivity and needed service at a very difficult time.
There will be a memorial service for Lynn at The Church of Jesus Christ chapel in La Verkin, 70 SW Diagonal Street on the 8th of June at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 30, 2019